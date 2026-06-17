The return of beloved casts highlights the growing value of established franchises as broadcasters seek dependable programming in a crowded market

A growing number of beloved K-dramas are reuniting their original casts a decade after their initial broadcasts, underscoring Korean entertainment's increasing reliance on nostalgia-fueled programming anchored by recognizable franchises.

"Love in the Moonlight," the breakout KBS historical romance led by Park Bo-gum and Kim You-jung, is the latest title set for a cast reunion. The 2016 series follows Ra-on (Kim), who enters the royal palace disguised as a eunuch and becomes entangled in a romance with Crown Prince Lee Yeong (Park). The drama peaked at 23 percent nationwide viewership, cementing its status as one of the year's defining hits.

According to local reports, the core cast members — Park, Kim, Kwak Dong-yeon, Jung Jin-young and Chae Soo-bin — will reunite for a new project on KBS, though the format and premiere date have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, cable powerhouse tvN is leveraging its own library with a milestone special dedicated to "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," the 2016 fantasy romance that broke industry records by becoming the first Korean cable drama to cross the 20-percent rating threshold.

Premiering July 4, the travel-focused retrospective, tentatively translated as "Brilliant Because We're Together: Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip," features original leads Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na as they travel to Gangneung, one of the major filming sites. The production leans heavily into legacy iconography, utilizing key visual touchstones like buckwheat flowers and signature wardrobe pieces to anchor the special's promotional push.

The charm of these reunions extends beyond nostalgia. In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, anniversary specials represent a relatively safe way for broadcasters to extract additional value from established intellectual property. With traditional ratings under pressure and streaming platforms continuing to erode traditional TV audiences, familiar titles carry a premium.

The recent proliferation of seasonal variety franchises and revival projects therefore underscores the industry's growing preference for proven brands, allowing networks to leverage existing audience goodwill rather than gamble on entirely new shows.

The appeal, meanwhile, extends beyond corporate strategy. Much of the draw lies in the casts themselves and how their careers have evolved since these dramas first aired.

In that way, reunion projects serve as more than simple retrospectives. They offer viewers a rare glimpse into the stars' off-screen relationships while charting their professional and personal evolution over the years.

"We plan to bring onto screen the emotion, fun and cast chemistry that audiences loved back then, and we hope viewers will look forward to (the premiere)," said the producers of "Brilliant Because We're Together: Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip," via a press release.