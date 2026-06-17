Ateez unveiled the final batch of teaser photographs for the release of its upcoming EP, “Golden Hour: Part 5,” via agency KQ Entertainment on Wednesday.

Both in individual and group shots, the eight members exude playful energy tinged with mischievous vibes, hinting at the ambience of lead single “Bad,” a Brazilian punk tune with groovy beats.

The octet demonstrates its ever-expanding music spectrum on four more tracks, from Latin number “Mamacita” to electronic dance track “Fallin’.”

The EP, the group's 14th, will roll out on June 26, two days before the group makes its headline debut at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London.

In mid-July, the eight members will host a fan meetup in Seoul, and they have another in Yokohama, Japan, in early August.