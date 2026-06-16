NH NongHyup Bank CEO Kang Tae-young met with Lady Mayor of the City of London Susan Langley and British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks on Monday to discuss financial cooperation, digital assets and the bank's expansion in Europe.

The meeting, held at NH NongHyup Bank's headquarters in Seoul, focused on ways to strengthen ties between Korean and British financial institutions, explore joint investment opportunities with the City of London and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as tokenization, digital assets and agentic AI.

The participants also discussed growth strategies for NH NongHyup Bank's London branch, which opened in July last year.

The bank said it plans to use the London branch as a strategic hub for expanding its financial network across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The two sides also agreed to explore investment opportunities in the UK's infrastructure and alternative asset markets.

"Partnering with a global financial hub such as London is important for strengthening the competitiveness of our international business," Kang said.

"Through our London branch, we will continue expanding our presence in Europe while strengthening our global investment capabilities and financial network."

NH NongHyup Bank said it is positioning the London branch as the centerpiece of its European operations as it seeks to diversify overseas business and expand global investment opportunities.