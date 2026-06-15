Two refugee-background students will receive full scholarships to attend Sogang University each year starting from the 2027 spring semester, under a new agreement signed Monday between the university and the Justice Ministry.

The ministry said it marks the first time a Korean university has partnered with the government to provide higher education support specifically for refugee-background students. The term refers to foreign students who have received humanitarian stay permits or have been recognized as refugees under the Refugee Act.

Under the agreement, the university and the ministry will build a support system covering the students’ entire academic journey, from Korean-language training before admission to scholarships, academic support and career assistance after graduation, including employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The two institutions will also cooperate on administrative support related to students’ residence status, expanded educational opportunities, tuition reductions, counseling and adaptation programs, Korean-language education, joint seminars, research and policy exchanges.

Sogang University said the agreement was signed to provide a stable learning environment for students who were forced to leave their homes due to war, violence, poverty or persecution.

“A university should be a community that protects human potential and dignity,” said Sogang University President Sim Jong-hyeok. “I hope this agreement will go beyond scholarship support to change the lives of individual students and serve as a starting point for our society to become a more inclusive and responsible community.”

Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho said the ministry would continue to expand its collaboration with related institutions, including universities, to create a stable education environment for refugee-background students.

“Government-university cooperation to help refugee-background students gain opportunities for self-reliance and social participation through higher education is an investment in future generations and part of Korea’s responsible role in the international community,” Jeong said.