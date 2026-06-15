People who flush easily after drinking carry a genetic trait that makes them more vulnerable to higher risks of certain alcohol-related diseases, but a long-term Korean study suggests that the trait might not increase the risk of chronic kidney disease.

The study found that people carrying the ALDH2 rs671 variant, which reduces the body’s ability to break down acetaldehyde, were not at a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease. Acetaldehyde is a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism and is linked to the facial flushing commonly seen among many East Asians after drinking.

The findings add to research on the relationship between alcohol consumption and kidney health, an area where previous studies have produced mixed results.

According to Soonchunhyang University Hospital, the study followed 5,369 Koreans ages 40 to 69 for an average of 11.7 years, with some participants tracked for up to 18 years.

During the observation period, 26 percent of participants developed chronic kidney disease. Researchers found no significant difference in incidence between those with and without the ALDH2 rs671 variant.

The study also found no clear difference in chronic kidney disease risk based on drinking habits, including the amount of alcohol consumed. The results were consistent among both men and women.

“This study confirmed that the ALDH2 rs671 variant does not act as a novel risk factor for the development of chronic kidney disease in the general population,” said Kwon Soon-hyo, a professor of internal medicine at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, who led the study.

Kwon cautioned that the findings should not be read as proof that alcohol has no effect on kidney health.

“There is a possibility that ALDH2 may be involved not in the development of kidney disease itself, but in inflammation, oxidative stress and the progression of fibrosis in already damaged kidneys. Further research is needed,” he added.