Innocean, the advertising and marketing arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday it is partnering with venture capital firm SBVA to launch UP 2026, a growth platform designed to foster collaboration with high-growth startups and identify new business opportunities.

SBVA, formerly known as SoftBank Ventures Asia, is a global venture capital firm affiliated with SoftBank Group. The firm invests in more than 100 startups across sectors including artificial intelligence, internet of things, and robotics.

Ten SBVA portfolio companies will participate in the inaugural program, including workplace community platform Blind, limited-edition marketplace KREAM, and home and lifestyle platform Ohouse.

UP 2026 will consist of four sessions focused on growth strategies for startups navigating rapidly changing market conditions. Executives and specialists from Innocean's key business units, including strategy, global business, digital experience and customer experience, will take part.

The opening session will focus on future collaboration opportunities between Innocean and innovative startups.

Subsequent sessions will examine how AI is reshaping consumer behavior, brand communication, and business models, while exploring new growth opportunities arising from the technology's increasing influence on purchasing decisions.

Participants will also discuss strategies for engaging consumers across increasingly fragmented customer touchpoints and explore ways to apply Innocean's marketing and growth expertise to their businesses.

The program will conclude with one-on-one consulting sessions, allowing participating companies to discuss business challenges, growth strategies and potential collaboration opportunities with Innocean.

A networking dinner with investors and industry leaders will also be held to facilitate partnerships and industry exchanges.

"This program marks the beginning of Innocean's efforts to expand strategic partnerships and discover new growth opportunities alongside innovative companies," said Innocean CEO Kim Jung-a.

SBVA CEO Lee Jun-pyo said the partnership would help participating companies gain practical insights and explore new avenues for growth.

"We hope this program provides meaningful opportunities for brands seeking to expand globally and strengthen their competitiveness in a rapidly changing market," Lee said.