Romania's President Nicușor Dan has appointed ​a new prime minister-designate after the previous nominee abandoned his attempt to form a government, ‌marking a new stage in the EU country's political crisis.

Dan on Sunday tasked Adrian Veștea, a little-known member of the centre-right ‌National Liberal Party (PNL), with forming a government. The move came after Eugen Tomac, a European lawmaker who was nominated for the office of prime minister 10 ⁠days ago, abandoned his own bid, saying he no longer saw a viable path to securing a parliamentary majority.

Veștea is expected to present his ⁠proposed Cabinet to parliament for a confidence vote.

He currently serves as the county council president of the central ​Romanian county of Brașov and was development minister from 2023-24. Within ‌the PNL, he belongs to a small faction that is challenging ‌party leader ‌and former prime minister Ilie Bolojan. Bolojan, widely regarded ‌in Romania as reform-oriented and pro-European, ​was ousted on May 5 in a parliamentary no confidence vote initiated ⁠by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which was previously part of the governing coalition, and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). He continues to ⁠govern on ​an interim basis ⁠with limited powers.

The PSD, the largest force in parliament, had sought to block ​Bolojan's planned reforms, which would have cost state-owned enterprises lucrative contracts with private companies linked to the party.

Bolojan criticized Dan's new ⁠nomination, describing it as "a hostile act" ⁠and an ⁠obvious attempt ‌to split the PNL. According to Romanian media, Dan views Bolojan as a personal rival and is seeking to sideline him.