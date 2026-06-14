Proposed revision shared by Nana, who was sued by home invader after break-in

Singer-turned-actress Nana recently shared on her social media account the news of a proposed law revision that could prevent crime victims like herself from being prosecuted for acting in self-defense.

The potential revision to the Criminal Act, proposed by Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, is related to the prerequisite for self-defense.

Article 21 of the current law on self-defense states that acts of self-defense will not be punished if "there are reasonable grounds," which has sparked criticism for being ambiguous.

If Jeon's proposal is passed by the National Assembly, it would define "reasonable grounds" as acts of self-defense in anticipation of severe harm. This includes a person acting to resist a home intruder trying to harm them or their family or a person resisting an attack by someone using a dangerous weapon or an attack by multiple people using collective force.

Nana experienced a home invasion on Nov. 15, 2025. She overpowered the armed assailant, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbery resulting in injury earlier this month.

Despite being the obvious victim, Nana was sued by the man for attempted murder and special bodily injury.

Police ruled Nana's actions as self-defense and decided not to transfer the case to the prosecution, but the incident raised concern about the legal definition of self-defense.

Article 21 of the law does not have clear criteria about what constitutes self-defense. Subsection 2 of the article states that a preventive act can be punished if it exceeds "normal" limits, but the punishment can be mitigated or remitted according to the "extenuating circumstances," without any details about what that means.

Rep. Jeon said that his proposal is to prevent crime victims from being wrongfully accused.

"(Legal authorities) judging the terror and urgency of the scene after the fact are effectively asking good citizens to make a sacrifice. The home in particular should be a final sanctuary for protection of people's lives and safety, and there should be no cases where one is punished for justified actions to protect one's family and home," Jeon said.