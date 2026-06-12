Seoul stocks rose by more than 4 percent Friday, as investors snapped up tech heavyweights amid hopes the war between the United States and Iran could end soon.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed up 359.67 points, or 4.63 percent, at 8,123.62 after rising as high as 8,434.40.

After opening sharply higher on renewed hopes that the war between the US and Iran is near its end, the index trimmed earlier gains on profit taking ahead of the closing bell.

Trade volume was heavy at 490.3 million shares worth 51.1 trillion won ($33.6 billion). Winners outnumbered losers 753 to 144.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he has reached a "great settlement" that would resolve the monthslong conflict with Iran and the deal would be signed as early as over the weekend, possibly in Europe.

Media outlet Axios also reported that four US Air Force C-17 planes departed for Europe on Thursday, moving equipment for possible travel by Vice President J.D. Vance, raising the possibility a signing ceremony could take place in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Market sentiment improved as foreign investors shifted to net buying after a 25-session selling streak, on anticipations for peace negotiations," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities.

But the rise was limited, amid reports that global banks are curbing hedge funds' leveraged bets on the country's two semiconductor heavyweights: Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, Lee added.

Foreigners and institutional investors net purchased a combined 4.4 trillion won. Retail investors net sold 4.3 trillion won.

In Seoul, shares closed higher across the board.

Market top-cap Samsung Electronics rose 7.86 percent, to 322,500 won, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix moved up 2.33 percent to 2,150,000 won.

Semiconductor equipment maker Hanmi Semiconductor vaulted 24.05 percent to 361,000 won, after the company said in a regulatory filling it is seeking to invest in SpaceX, Elon Musk's space company set to make its Nasdaq debut on Friday.

Shipmakers also gathered ground as investors went bargain hunting. Hanwha Ocean added 7.85 percent to 112,700 won and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries increased 0.62 percent to 650,000 won.

Portal operator Naver jumped 10.27 percent, to 247,000 won, financial firm KB Financial climbed 6.4 percent to 161,200 won, and top car maker Hyundai Motor added 1.68 percent to 607,000 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,519.8 won against the US dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up 9.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)