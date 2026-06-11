Veteran group to embark on 31-show global tour for 20th anniversary

Big Bang has unveiled plans for a world tour to mark its 20th anniversary, with performances scheduled from August to early next year.

YG Entertainment released a poster promoting the group’s world tour via its official social media channels on Thursday. The tour is set to begin in Korea in August before continuing through February 2027.

According to the agency, Big Bang is currently scheduled to perform 31 shows across 18 cities, starting with three concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The tour heads to the US next for shows in Oakland and East Rutherford, before hitting its European stops in Paris and London.

From October to mid-November, the trio will be traveling through Asia and Oceania with stops in Taipei, Singapore, Hanoi, Sydney, Bangkok and Hong Kong. Japan shows are scheduled for late November to late December, and include Osaka, Nagoya, Tokyo and Fukuoka.

After Big Bang returns to two Southeast Asian cities in January 2027 — including Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta — the group is scheduled to wrap up its tour in February at Kaohsiung.

YG Entertainment added that additional tour stops will also be announced at a later date.

According to Big Bang’s agency, many of the currently scheduled stops are set to take place at major stadiums and dome venues, including Goyang Stadium, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Stade de France in Paris, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Kaohsiung National Stadium, Taipei Dome, Tokyo Dome, Kyocera Dome Osaka and Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka.

The tour marks Big Bang’s first world tour in approximately nine years and forms part of a broader series of projects commemorating the group’s 20th anniversary.

Alongside the tour, Big Bang is also launching a fan participation event titled “Still Alive,” through which fans can share stories and memorabilia related to the group, including light sticks and concert tickets. The event will run through June 21 on the group’s official community platform, B.stage.