Big Bang delivered a long-awaited return to the global stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, turning its Outdoor Theatre set into both a celebration of its legacy and a statement of intent.

In its first appearance at the festival after a planned 2020 performance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trio’s hourlong set carried added weight as Big Bang approaches its 20th debut anniversary this year.

“It took us a long time to get here,” said G-Dragon. “B to the I to the G to the Bang is back.”

It was Big Bang’s first full-scale group performance since its “Last Dance” tour in 2017. While the group remained active through individual projects and joint appearances, the Coachella stage signaled renewed full-group activities, including a global tour hinted at by the members.

The show opened with a surge of energy. Backed by a live band and dancers waving Big Bang flags, Daesung launched into “Bang Bang Bang,” soon joined by G-Dragon and Taeyang as the trio moved into a medley of “Fantastic Baby” and “Sober.”

Big Bang’s global reach was unmistakable. Crown-shaped VIP-bong light sticks appeared throughout the audience, while fans sang along to Korean lyrics — a testament to the group’s enduring influence across generations of K-pop listeners.

The setlist moved fluidly between high-intensity anthems and emotionally grounded classics. Following the explosive opening, the group shifted into a more reflective segment with “A Fool of Tears,” “Lies, “Haru Haru” and “Loser,” offering a reminder of the sound that defined Big Bang’s early years.

Each member’s individuality — long a defining strength of the group — was highlighted through solo stages. Taeyang energized the crowd with “Ringa Linga,” while G-Dragon followed with “Power” from his recent solo album. The two then reunited for “Good Boy,” prompting one of the night’s loudest responses.

Daesung, meanwhile, introduced a surprising twist with performances of his trot tracks “Hando Chogua” and “Look At Me, Gwisun,” drawing an enthusiastic response despite leaning into a genre that many in the audience would not have expected to see on the Coachella stage.

In the latter half, the trio returned to a string of upbeat hits, including “Home Sweet Home,” “Bad Boy” and “We Like 2 Party,” transforming the venue into a festival-wide singalong.

Close to the end of the performance, the members repeatedly emphasized the significance of the moment.

“This stage means a lot to us,” said Taeyang. “We’ve spent half our lives together and we’re grateful to share our music and passion with all of you.”

Closing with “Still Life,” the group’s most recent release and its last recorded track featuring former member T.O.P, the set ended on an emotional note. Though T.O.P did not appear, his recorded vocals filled the venue, adding a layer of nostalgia to the finale.

“This is just the beginning of our 20th anniversary. We’ve got big things coming,” G-Dragon told the crowd, in addition to Taeyang hinting at his upcoming solo album, “Quintessence.”

For a group nearing two decades since debut, Big Bang’s Coachella debut felt less like a retrospective and more like a turning point — one that reintroduced the group not just as a legacy act, but as an active force preparing for its next chapter.

Big Bang is set to return to the Outdoor Theatre stage for a second performance on April 19.