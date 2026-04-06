T.O.P's first solo full-length album reaffirmed his strength across music charts and platforms.

His LP “Another Dimension,” released April 3, generated approximately 1.47 million streams on Spotify on the day of release, the most for an album released this year from a K-pop solo artist. It is the first K-pop solo album this year to surpass 1 million streams on the platform.

The 11-track set topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 15 regions, ranking No. 3 on iTunes Albums Chart Worldwide and hitting Apple Music’s Worldwide at No. 16.

The singer and actor officially left Big Bang in 2023, rendering the digital single “Still Life” from 2022 the last piece of the team as a quartet. Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung, however, showed their support via social media.

Big Bang, as a trio, will launch a world tour later this year in celebration of the members' 20-year music career.