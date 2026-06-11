BTS returns to Busan this weekend to celebrate its 13th debut anniversary and for its "BTS World Tour Arirang" concert, but the venue's significance goes beyond being another stop on the group’s world tour.

The Friday and Saturday concerts at Busan Asiad Main Stadium mark BTS’ first performance in the city since the 2022 “Yet To Come in Busan” concert, widely regarded as the group’s final major full-group performance before members began their military service.

Busan itself has embraced the occasion through the city-wide project "BTS The City Arirang — Busan." Through it, fans can participate in an eight-stop stamp tour that includes Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Haeundae Beach Event Plaza, The Bay 101, Shinsegae Centum City, the Busan Eurasia Platform and Port Village Busan. The program combines fan experiences, themed exhibits, sponsor activations and local attractions, turning the city into an extension of the concert experience.

Beyond these official events, however, Busan is home to several locations that offer a glimpse into the roots of Jimin and Jungkook. Here are five stops worth adding to your itinerary.

Dadaepo Beach (Saha-gu, Busan)

Fans have long associated Dadaepo Beach with Jimin. The singer visited the beach to make his New Year’s wishes in January 2016, creating a connection that has since drawn fans to make their own wishes there.

Dadaepo is one of Busan’s largest beaches, known for its broad shoreline and spectacular sunsets. Wooden walking paths and pedestrian-friendly trails make it an ideal place for a stroll while taking in the ocean views.

As evening approaches, the sky often turns shades of orange and pink, creating one of the city’s most picturesque sunset scenes.

The beach is also near Dadaepo Beach Station on Busan Metro Line No. 1, making it easily accessible for visitors looking for a quieter side of the city.

Gamcheon Culture Village (Saha-gu)

Known for its colorful hillside houses and maze-like alleyways, Gamcheon Culture Village may be one of Busan’s most recognizable tourist attractions.

For Army, however, the village is best known for its fan-created murals celebrating Busan-born members Jimin and Jungkook, as well as artwork featuring all seven members.

Though the village itself is not directly tied to the members’ childhoods, the murals have transformed it into one of the city’s most popular BTS pilgrimage sites.

Visitors can spend hours exploring the narrow streets, viewing other mural artworks and stopping for photos, while taking in panoramic views of the surrounding coastline and brightly painted homes.

ZM-illennial (Nam-gu)

ZM-illennial, a cafe operated by Jimin’s father, offers a more personal connection to BTS.

Known as Magnate before rebranding in 2024, the cafe has become a must-visit destination for fans around the world. Inside, visitors will find fan gifts, artwork and memorabilia dedicated to Jimin and BTS, creating an atmosphere that reflects both the group’s popularity and the affection fans continue to hold for them.

The cafe has also evolved into a gathering place for Army, becoming a place fans like to visit on commemorative days for BTS, including Jimin’s birthday on October 13. Popular menu items include its signature lattes and elaborate latte art that comes with the drink, as well as the almond cream latte that’s recently been favored by many visitors.

Seokbulsa (Buk-gu)

Tucked away in the mountains of northern Busan, Seokbulsa offers fans a chance to explore a quieter side of Jungkook’s hometown.

Located roughly 1.7 kilometers away from Baekyang Middle School, Jungkook’s alma mater, the temple is known among fans as part of the singer’s walking route during his youth. The site is best known for its massive Buddha carvings etched directly into cliff faces, making it one of Busan’s most unique religious landmarks.

The hike to the temple rewards visitors with sweeping views of Mandeok-dong, the neighborhood where Jungkook spent part of his childhood, providing a different perspective of the city beyond its bustling beaches and shopping districts.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams (Saha-gu)

The Sunset Fountain of Dreams in Dadaepo Beach Park has become a popular travel destination, especially for those visiting the nearby Dadaepo Beach.

The fountain combines music, lights and choreographed water displays held throughout the warmer months from late April to late September.

In 2022, special BTS-themed fountain shows featuring the group’s music were held to commemorate the “Yet To Come in Busan” concert. This year, it will host the “BTS Borahae Light Show” through Sunday to commemorate the group’s “Arirang” concert.

For fans ending a long day of sightseeing, it may be a fitting place to relax while reflecting on the group’s journey — from two boys growing up in Busan to global superstars returning home to celebrate 13 years together.