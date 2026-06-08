Subway stations in Busan have been transformed with BTS-themed wraps, as the city gears up for the K-pop supergroup's concerts later this week.

Sports Complex Station, the closest stop to Busan Asiad Main Stadium, where BTS will make a two-night stop on its “Arirang” world tour Friday and Saturday has been decorated with large photos of the seven-member group, particularly of Jimin and Jungkook, who were both born and raised in Busan.

Funded by fans, the project covered the station’s platform screen doors and digital displays with 250 meters of fan-made images and messages. The screen door wraps will be on display through June 30, while the digital banners will stay up through Sunday.

Busan officials expect up to 100,000 fans, many from overseas, to visit the city for the concerts. To accommodate the concertgoers, the city plans to operate additional subway services during the two-day event, adding 20 trains to Line 3, which serves Sports Complex Station, and extending operating hours after the shows.