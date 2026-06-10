Officials warn of traffic congestion and hot weather as fans head to Gwanghwamun and Ttukseom for public viewing events

Ahead of South Korea’s opening match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at 11 a.m. Friday, (Korean time), Seoul urged soccer fans to use public transportation and take precautions against extreme heat as public viewing events return to some of the capital’s most popular gathering spots.

Thousands of fans are expected to assemble at Gwanghwamun Square on Friday morning for a street cheering event during South Korea’s Group A opener against Czechia. Additional watch parties are scheduled for matches against Mexico on June 19 and South Africa on June 25.

City officials warned that the timing of the Friday match is likely to overlap with morning commuter traffic, potentially leading to congestion around Gwanghwamun Square, Sejong-daero, Jongno and nearby subway stations and bus stops.

The public viewing event is being jointly organized by the Korea Football Association, the telecommunications company KT and the Red Devils supporters' club. Organizers said safety personnel, emergency medical teams and heat-response measures will be deployed throughout the area.

The city encouraged attendees to allow extra travel time, use public transportation whenever possible and protect themselves from the summer heat by wearing hats or using parasols.

Street cheering has been a fixture of Korean football culture since the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, when millions of fans dressed in red gathered in public squares to support the national team.

This year's Gwanghwamun event will feature a main stage and relay screens on the square, while matches will be broadcast live on two giant media walls installed on KT Gwanghwamun Building West.

The World Cup atmosphere will extend to the Han River. The city said it will operate a World Cup-themed pop-up venue at Hangang Play Place, a cultural complex in Ttukseom Hangang Park, from Friday through June 28.

The venue will screen Korea's matches live on a large panoramic display overlooking the river and offer designated cheering sections for fans. Organizers said the program could be extended if South Korea advances beyond the group stage.

Attendance at the screenings will be limited to 100 people per match through a reservation system to reduce crowding and improve viewing conditions. Guests will receive camping chairs or picnic mats, along with nonalcoholic craft beer and cheering balloons.