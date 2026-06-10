After suspected TOEIC cheating cases, authorities mull ways to block AI smart glasses at college entrance exam sites

Cheating attempts involving AI-powered smart glasses were detected during recent TOEIC exams in South Korea, marking the first reported cases of their kind in the country. Authorities are reviewing preventive measures for major state exams, including the annual national college entrance exam slated for November.

According to the Korea TOEIC Committee on Wednesday, two test-takers had their scores invalidated after allegedly using AI-powered smart glasses in separate TOEIC exams held on May 10 and May 31.

“Shortly after the exams began, proctors notified us that certain test-takers appeared to be wearing AI-powered smart glasses. Rather than intervene during the exams and disrupt other examinees, we conducted a post-exam review and confirmed the cheating,” an official said.

Under the committee's regulations, both examinees had their scores invalidated and were suspended from taking the test for four years.

The Test of English for International Communication, better known as TOEIC, is a standardized English-language test widely used to assess workplace English proficiency among non-native speakers.

The committee said it has been training proctors to better detect AI glasses.

AI smart glasses are rapidly emerging as the next generation of personal computing devices beyond smartphones, offering hands-free access to information and assistance.

Unlike earlier models limited largely to camera and audio functions, today’s AI smart glasses feature real-time visual analysis, multilingual translation and navigation.

Some models closely resemble ordinary eyeglasses and can analyze objects or text captured by built-in cameras, delivering information through displays or speakers, raising concerns about potential misuse during exams.

US tech giant Meta launched its AI smart glasses in Korea on May 25, while Samsung Electronics is expected to roll out its AI smart glasses, developed in collaboration with Google, by the end of the year.

The Education Ministry is considering measures to prevent the use of AI smart glasses during this year's College Scholastic Aptitude Test, known locally as Suneung.

Although electronic devices are already banned from CSAT testing centers, authorities are reportedly considering explicitly listing AI smart glasses among the prohibited items to avoid any confusion.