Busan is teaming up with Naver, South Korea’s leading online platform, to help foreign tourists discover restaurants, cafes and shopping spots beyond the city’s traditional tourist attractions.

The city government said Wednesday that it had launched the “Be Local” campaign with Naver, which will run through July 19 and target international visitors traveling in South Korea.

The campaign features more than 300 attractions and businesses in Busan under the theme “The most local way to enjoy Busan.”

Foreign national visitors can access recommendations through the Be Local section of Naver Maps, where they can also download discount coupons for participating restaurants, including Michelin-recognized establishments.

Users can also make reservations, complete payments and manage visits through Naver’s integrated services on the platform.

The campaign marks the first time Busan has been selected as the primary destination for the initiative. Last year, Naver spotlighted Seoul and Gyeongju. This year’s focus on Busan comes as the city gains greater international recognition for its dining scene following the publication of the Michelin Guide Busan, the city said.

The city is also holding a promotional event through its official Instagram account through Friday, using a curated food map developed as part of the campaign.

City officials said the initiative is intended to help foreign visitors discover neighborhood attractions and local businesses while supporting tourism-related spending across a broader range of commercial districts.