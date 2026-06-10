Herald Media Group announced Tuesday the appointment of Kim Hyung-kon as senior vice president of The Korea Herald and head of the group’s marketing division.

In his new role, Kim will oversee both general and marketing operations at The Korea Herald.

A graduate of Korea University in Seoul, Kim joined Herald Media Group in 1995 as a reporter for Herald Business, the group’s Korean-language business daily. Since then, he has held a number of key editorial positions in the Herald Business newsroom, including political editor and industry editor, before being promoted to editor-in-chief in 2019. Kim has led Herald Business’ marketing division since 2021.