Treasure hit atop Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking with its fourth EP “New Wav,” the group's label YG Entertainment said Wednesday.

The latest set sold over a million copies in a week, in the footstep of the previous EP “Love Pulse,” which also sat atop Wednesday's Japanese weekly ranking.

The music video for main track “If I,” its first English-language single, garnered 50 million views on YouTube in less than a week, the shortest time for any song by the 10-piece act.

The group will promote the album with a tour which kicks off with a three-night run in Seoul from June 19, just three weeks after it wrapped up its "Pulse On" tour.

The Seoul concerts will be followed by visits to eight cities in Japan.