South Korean musical actor and singer Ivy will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the US production of "Chicago," Korean production company Seensee Company said Wednesday.

Ivy was cast after auditioning at the invitation of the musical's US producers last year. She will play Roxie Hart from Aug. 17 to Sept. 6 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York.

The 43-year-old debuted as Roxie Hart in the Korean licensed production of "Chicago" in 2012 and reprised the role across six seasons through 2024, performing nearly 600 times.

"I am honored and thrilled to stand on the Broadway stage as Roxie Hart, my first leading role and the character I love most," Ivy said in a statement. "I'll prepare thoroughly, mindful that I'll be representing South Korea."

"Chicago" is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and won six Tony Awards in 1997. Seensee Company introduced the licensed production to Korea in 2000.

Set in 1920s Chicago, the musical follows Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly as they chase fame amid scandal and crime. It is known for its jazz-infused score and vaudeville-inspired choreography.