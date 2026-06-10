Discussions between Palestinian factions and mediators in Cairo aimed at reaching a permanent end to the war in Gaza have stalled over the pivotal question of disarming the territory and Hamas, Palestinian sources told Agence France-Presse Tuesday.

"Talks are continuing ... in a context of clearly differing visions ... with the issue of weapons remaining the only point of contention," a Palestinian source familiar with the talks told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak publicly about the discussions.

A second Palestinian official spoke of "progress" in the talks but added that "the weapons question was one of the most contentious issues being discussed."

The ball was "now in Israel and mediators' court," he said, referring to Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Palestinian factions insist on the principle that any disarmament must be linked to a "complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," he said.

That prospect remains distant.

The peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump, which has received UN endorsement, envisages a full withdrawal of Israeli troops, who currently control roughly 60 percent of the territory, only in the long term.

Israeli strikes have continued at a near-daily pace despite the ceasefire announced in October 2025 after two years of war, under the framework presented by Trump.

Each side blames the other for the current impasse.

Hamas accuses Israel of failing to honour its commitments, particularly on humanitarian matters, while Israel is demanding the complete disarmament of the Islamist movement before any further progress under the plan.

Palestinian sources told AFP earlier on Tuesday that representatives of Palestinian factions including Hamas agreed in principle for Gaza's armed groups to hand over parts of their arsenal to a yet-to-be-created, ad hoc Palestinian entity.

This too is unlikely to be accepted by Israel, which demands a complete demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip, starting with Hamas.

The talks were attended by Gaza's main armed factions, including Hamas and its ally the Islamic Jihad, but not the Fatah party that dominates the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.

Hamas has repeatedly stated that it is not opposed to handing over some of its arsenal, but only as part of a Palestinian political process.

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal also suggested a weapons "freeze" or "storage," which Israel rejected. (AFP)