Kolon Life Science said Wednesday that it has received a notice of allowance in Canada for a patent covering the manufacturing process of KLS-3021, its oncolytic virus candidate for solid tumors, strengthening the company's intellectual property portfolio and commercialization prospects in North America.

The patent covers a large-scale production method for vaccinia-virus-based therapies using suspension-cultured HeLa S3 cells. The technology is designed to improve manufacturing efficiency and scalability, two key requirements for the commercial production of oncolytic virus treatments.

The latest approval expands Kolon Life Science's global patent portfolio, which already includes patents in South Korea, the US, Europe and China.

According to the company, the manufacturing platform enables efficient viral amplification from a small initial inoculum while supporting automated, large-scale production. Because suspension-cultured cells do not require surface attachment, they are considered more suitable for industrial-scale manufacturing than conventional cell-culture methods.

KLS-3021 is a next-generation oncolytic virus candidate being developed to treat solid tumors. Built on an engineered vaccinia virus platform, the therapy is designed to selectively target cancer cells while delivering three therapeutic genes — PH-20, sPD1-Fc and IL-12 — to improve tumor penetration, enhance immune responses and boost anticancer activity.

The candidate has demonstrated encouraging preclinical results across multiple cancer types. In an orthotopic prostate cancer model, a single dose significantly reduced tumor size, and laboratory tests showed selective toxicity toward cancer cells over normal cells in a human skin cancer model.

"This patent allowance helps secure both the intellectual property and manufacturing capabilities needed for KLS-3021's future commercialization," said Lee Han-kuk, CEO of Kolon Life Science.

"We will continue strengthening our global IP portfolio and expanding our presence in major markets."