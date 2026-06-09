From Bill Gates to Timothee Chalamet, the cable talk show is a must-book stop for global figures visiting Korea

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang left a trail of headlines during his recent visit to Korea, but one of the more unexpected developments was his first-ever appearance on a television variety show. For that milestone, Huang chose the Korean talk show "You Quiz on the Block."

So what exactly is the program Huang selected for his TV debut?

First launched on tvN in August 2018, "You Quiz on the Block" is a talk-and-quiz format hosted by Yoo Jae-suk, one of Korea's top comedians, known internationally for hits such as "Infinite Challenge" and "Running Man."

The series originally followed Yoo and his co-emcee and comedian Jo Se-ho as they met ordinary people in their daily lives, striking up conversations and challenging them with questions for prizes ranging from novelty items to cash rewards.

The show's title is a playful nod to the American boy band New Kids on the Block, and their hit song "Step by Step" has become a recurring musical motif throughout the series.

Over the years, "You Quiz on the Block" has undergone a significant evolution.

During its first two seasons (2018–2019), "You Quiz on the Block" was primarily a street interview show built around spontaneous encounters with ordinary people. Memorable segments ranged from a humorous conversation with a Yeouido fund manager that garnered about 8.3 million views online to candid interviews with forensic investigators.

When the COVID-19 pandemic made street filming difficult in 2020, the show shifted to a studio format centered on invited guests. What began as a practical adjustment became the show's defining identity and a ratings success. With few major talk shows competing for viewers in the early 2020s, "You Quiz on the Block" established itself as one of Korea's most popular interview programs.

Since season 3, the show's guest list has ranged from politicians and business leaders to global entertainment stars. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared shortly after his election in 2022, while Bill Gates visited the program last year in his capacity as chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, discussing his philanthropic philosophy and vision for the future of artificial intelligence.

International celebrities have also increasingly used the program as a promotional platform during visits to Korea. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya made appearances while promoting "Dune: Part Two" in 2024, while Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway visited the show in April during the Korean promotional campaign for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Huang now joins that growing lineup of A-list guests, with his episode scheduled to air Wednesday night.

The program's guest-friendly atmosphere has frequently been credited with its ability to draw high-profile talent. Unlike conventional talk shows, "You Quiz on the Block" blends documentary storytelling with long-form interviews, with the show having previously stated that it employs documentary producers for in-depth reporting on the interviewee.

But the program has not been immune to challenges.

One of the most significant controversies in the show's history emerged with the departure of longtime co-host Jo Se-ho. Since the program's inception, Yoo and Jo had shared hosting duties. In December 2025, Jo stepped away from the series after becoming embroiled in allegations linking him to organized crime.

Since then, the program has continued with Yoo as its sole host. Producers have yet to announce whether the show will keep the one-host format or if a new co-host will be added.