Students at major universities are set to launch a joint action criticizing management failures during the June 3 local elections that sparked calls for a do-over in Songpa-gu, Seoul, and other areas across the country.

Yonsei University's student council said Tuesday that representatives from 12 universities will hold simultaneous gatherings at 6 p.m. Wednesday on their respective campuses and issue declarations on the state of affairs.

Participating schools include Chonnam National University, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Hongik University, Konkuk University, Korea University, Kyung Hee University, Seoul National University, Sogang University, Soongsil University, Sungkyunkwan University, the University of Seoul and Yonsei University.

In the declarations, the students are expected to criticize the failure to secure an adequate number of ballot papers at some polling stations, including one in Jamsil, southern Seoul, calling it a significant infringement on citizens' right to political participation.

At the Jamsil polling station, some voters were forced to wait for ballot papers to be delivered from other stations even after vote counting had begun, while others reportedly left without casting their ballots. Similar incidents were reported at several other polling stations.

National Election Commission Chair Roh Tae-ak resigned Friday, taking responsibility for the ballot shortages.

The students will also call for a parliamentary investigation and an independent special counsel probe into the incident, demanding accountability for those responsible and relief measures for voters who were unable to exercise their voting rights.

They will also urge the establishment of an independent reform oversight body for the NEC that includes participation from younger generations and university students.