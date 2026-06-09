The first full album from BoyNextDoor sold close to 600,000 copies on the day of release, said agency KOZ Entertainment Tuesday, citing a local chart.

The first-day sales results have raised expectations that the new album, “Home,” could become the group’s fourth consecutive million-selling set.

Main track “Viral” claimed No. 5 spot on Melon’s Top 100 and all B-side tracks from the new album made the chart. The single topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in four regions, while the LP topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in four as well.

All six members participated in writing the songs, further authenticating the feelings and memories — from the training days to the present — the album delivers.