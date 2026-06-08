Brokerages strengthen trading, FX services as affluent investors seek early exposure to Elon Musk's space giant

South Korean brokerages are ramping up preparations ahead of SpaceX's blockbuster initial public offering on Friday, as soaring investor interest fuels expectations of one of the biggest overseas stock trading events in recent years.

According to industry sources on Monday, securities firms are upgrading their systems ahead of the anticipated launch of SpaceX share trading on Friday, rolling out 24-hour foreign exchange services and extending overseas stock trading hours to as much as 23 hours and 50 minutes per day to enhance customer convenience.

Major brokerages have been focusing on affluent investors through research publications and private wealth management channels.

"We expect investors who previously gained indirect exposure to SpaceX through Tesla or space-themed exchange-traded funds to shift toward direct ownership," an official at a brokerage's overseas equities division said.

"We've already received a flood of inquiries," a wealth management official said. "Many clients expect a strong postlisting rally, and some are considering investments of more than 1 billion won($650,000)."

Expectations are particularly high for Mirae Asset Securities, a member of the IPO underwriting syndicate.

The brokerage's second subscription round Monday was fully subscribed in less than two minutes, following a first-round offering that sold out in about one minute on Friday. Mirae Asset's final allocation is expected to be confirmed Thursday.

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is seeking to raise about $75 billion in what is expected to become the largest IPO in history. The company is targeting a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion, placing it among the world's most valuable listed companies.

While some analysts expect the IPO to temporarily divert funds from Korea's recent market leaders, particularly stocks related to artificial intelligence and semiconductors, others argue the long-term impact could ultimately benefit the sector.

Kim Jong-min, a senior researcher at Samsung Securities, said SpaceX is increasingly becoming an AI infrastructure story as well as a space company.

"SpaceX is evolving beyond an aerospace company into a global infrastructure platform connecting Earth and space," Kim said. "Its growing ties with xAI are helping bring the AI investment narrative into the space industry."

He added that stronger competition in AI would ultimately increase demand for high-performance memory chips, benefiting Korean suppliers such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.