Nvidia CEO names Huntrix's 'Golden,' Hwasa's 'Good Goodbye' among favorite K-pop songs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has revealed three of his favorite K-pop songs, naming global smash hit "Golden" by fictional girl group Huntrix of Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" and the unexpected choices of Hwasa's "Good Goodbye" and "So Cute."

During an appearance on popular South Korean television program "You Quiz on the Block," set to air Wednesday, Huang was asked about his interest in K-pop and the music he listens to at work.

"Who doesn't love 'Golden?'" Huang said in a teaser video released Sunday. "Up, up, up, so good."

In a separate teaser, Huang is seen dancing to the Grammy-winning soundtrack from "KPop Demon Hunters."

The choice was hardly surprising. "Golden" became one of the biggest songs of 2025, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for eight nonconsecutive weeks from mid-August through mid-October and later ranking No. 1 on Billboard's list of "The 100 Best Songs of 2025."

Huang then turned to another artist.

"I do also love Hwasa. Hwasa is pretty good. You know 'Good Goodbye?'"

"Good Goodbye" was one of Hwasa's biggest hits in South Korea last year. Forty-five days after its release, the song achieved a "Perfect All-Kill," an industry term used when a song simultaneously tops all major domestic music charts across real-time, daily and weekly rankings.

What stood out was Huang's familiarity with Hwasa herself. While the singer enjoys widespread popularity in Korea and across Asia, she has not actively promoted "Good Goodbye" in the US market, making Huang's recognition of both the artist and the song notable.

Huang then named another favorite — Hwasa's latest single, "So Cute," released April 9.

"'So Cute,' new one, 'So Cute' is good," Huang said.

The reference was unexpected, given the song's relatively recent release and modest chart performance compared to Hwasa's earlier hits.

Reacting to Huang's praise, host Yoo Jae-suk joked, "Hwasa's 'So Cute' is going to rise again. Hwasa must be happy."