Hwasa of Mamamoo will drop the digital single “So Cute” on April 9, agency P Nation announced Wednesday.

It would be approximately six months since she enjoyed success with the single “Good Goodbye.” The previous song earned her five first-place trophies on television music chart shows and swept all major music charts in Korea. She was the only solo female K-pop singer to do the latter in 2025.

In January, she had her first solo concert, “Mi Casa.” In June, Mamamoo will make a full-group return, releasing an album and launching a 26-city international tour to mark the 12th anniversary of its debut.

The group's last album was the 12th EP “Mic On” released in 2022.