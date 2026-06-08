Actor on balancing film, television, stage work and his next move

What are the odds of an actor landing a career-defining role?

For Kim Sung-cheol, that milestone may have finally arrived with the ambitious Disney+ original series "Gold Land."

"I heard a lot of people calling this my 'career-defining role,'" Kim said during a press interview held in Seoul on May 29.

"It was my first time playing a delinquent. I've portrayed a lot of darker characters before, so hearing that almost made me wonder whether all my previous roles had been failures," said Kim.

In the ambitious mid-year series, the 34-year-old actor — behind an expansive resume spanning streaming tentpoles such as "Hellbound" and "Sweet Home," major musical productions including "Death Note," and acclaimed films such as "The Old Woman With the Knife" — stars as Woo-gi, a rough-edged opportunist hunting a hidden chest of gold valued at 150 billion won ($96 million).

Navigating a dangerous grid of gangsters and rival thieves, Woo-gi’s path collides with Hee-joo (played by Park Bo-young) after discovering the fortune has accidentally fallen into her hands. The duo forms a volatile alliance as they race to secure the wealth ahead of their competitors.

Stepping into Woo-gi’s shoes required Kim to explore uncharted creative territory.

"Woo-gi was unlike anyone I had played before," the actor explained. "He had a roughness and flashiness to him. I wanted to portray someone immature and impulsive, someone who didn't think too deeply before acting. I even drew inspiration from the way some of my friends spoke when we were younger, and I went through numerous costume fittings to find the right look. At the same time, I worried that if he appeared too intimidating, he could come across as one-dimensional, so I worked hard to strike a balance."

Despite his ultimate confidence in the performance, Kim admitted he initially harbored heavy reservations about taking on the part, largely because the character lacked a conventional presence on the page.

"To be honest, I worried about whether audiences would ever grow attached to him," he said. "In 'Gold Land,' Woo-gi doesn't have much backstory, nor does he have many scenes specifically designed to spotlight him. ... But I felt that if I could bring him to life properly, he could become a fascinating character unlike anything viewers had seen before."

This internal gamble paid off during production, as Kim found depth within the gaps of the script.

"As I worked on the role, I realized what made Woo-gi compelling was his ability to sustain the tension throughout the story while also carrying much of its emotional undercurrent," Kim reflected. "I'm grateful that viewers seemed to recognize and appreciate that."

Maintaining the level of artistic chameleonism is a deliberate strategy for Kim, who said he prioritizes balancing his commitments across television, film and live theater.

"If circumstances allow, I try to structure each year around one drama and one musical," he said. "Projects don't always align with those plans, but I especially love performing on stage. Musicals require an incredible amount of energy, but they give just as much back. Sometimes I even rediscover confidence on stage that I've lost while working in front of a camera."

Going forward, having shared the screen with Park Bo-young in a dynamic defined by an uneasy partnership rather than conventional romance, Kim joked that "Gold Land" has earned him a familiar domestic moniker.

"Now that I've become the nation's little brother, maybe next time I should aim to be the nation's younger boyfriend," he said. Park’s next project is the upcoming KBS romantic comedy "Sleeping Doctor," in which he is slated to play a psychiatrist opposite Jin Ki-joo.