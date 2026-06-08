Musinsa said Monday it had opened an official store on Tmall Global, China's largest cross-border e-commerce platform, as it looks to accelerate the expansion of Korean fashion brands in China.

The launch broadens Musinsa's China presence following the opening of its flagship store on Tmall last year. The company now operates across both China's domestic e-commerce market and its cross-border online shopping segment.

Musinsa said the new platform would help small and medium-sized Korean fashion brands enter China, explaining that many of them have struggled due to the costs and complexity of establishing local entities and distribution networks there. Through Tmall Global, partner brands can sell directly to Chinese consumers through a simpler market-entry process.

To support participating brands, Musinsa plans to provide a one-stop service covering platform integration, logistics, marketing and customer support.

Going forward, Musinsa plans to strengthen its presence by leveraging its content and curation capabilities to help Chinese consumers discover Korean fashion trends more easily.

The company also plans to roll out marketing initiatives including Tmall Global-linked campaigns, promotional events and livestreaming programs to boost brand awareness and sales.