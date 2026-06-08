Peru's conservative presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori has opened a lead over her leftist rival in a runoff election on Sunday, early results showed, after a campaign focused on crime and the ‌country's socioeconomic divide.

Peruvians are choosing between Fujimori, the daughter of hardline former President Alberto Fujimori, and leftist congressman Roberto Sanchez, who often campaigns wearing a cowboy hat and, like imprisoned former President Pedro Castillo, has strong support in rural areas.

Fujimori had 52.49 percent of the vote to Sanchez's 47.5 percent, with about 13 percent of the votes tallied. An earlier Ipsos exit ⁠poll showed Fujimori with 50.7 percent of the vote compared to 49.3 percent for Sanchez.

Polls leading up to the election showed the two candidates in a statistical tie. Votes from the capital Lima, Fujimori's stronghold, tend to be counted first. Sanchez had been expected to gain ground as ballots from rural areas ⁠are counted.

Markets have been rattled by the prospect of a Sanchez victory, which would buck Latin America's recent rightward shift.

Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica and Ecuador have elected right-wing presidents in their latest elections, and Bolivia ended two decades of socialist rule in its presidential contest ​last year.

Peruvian voters have told pollsters they are overwhelmingly concerned with crime. Homicide and extortion rates have soared, leading to widespread ‌protests and the ouster of former President Dina Boluarte.

Fujimori, who previously tried to distance herself from her father's authoritarian, tough-on-crime policies, won the first round of ‌voting in April as she ‌leaned into his legacy. She compared his fight against left-wing Maoist insurgents to the country's current struggle with organized ‌crime. Fujimori's father was later jailed for human rights abuses and died ​in 2024.

This election marks Fujimori's fourth time in a presidential runoff. She lost the 2021 race by about 45,000 votes, or just over 0.2 percent, to Castillo.

Election observers and ⁠Peru's ONPE electoral authority said that voting had taken place without major issues. The first-round vote in April was marred by delays that led to an extra day of voting and delayed results.

Earlier Sunday, Fujimori said her party had recruited 95,000 representatives to monitor polling stations around the country.

Sanchez called on people in the "most remote villages" ⁠to go ​out and vote.

Sanchez is hoping ⁠he can replicate Castillo's victory by focusing on Peru's other major political issue: inequality and the vast socioeconomic divide between those living in Lima and rural areas.

He has promised ​an agenda of ambitious reform, including a new constitution, overhaul of mining concessions and boosting investment in rural regions.

Sanchez's proposals have resonated with many, including the country's growing informal mining sector, but have rattled markets. Peruvian stocks fell on Friday as polls showed him gaining momentum and pulling ⁠level with Fujimori.

Tensions are high after a chaotic first round led to accusations of ⁠fraud and threats of ⁠protests from ‌both camps. Whoever wins will also have to deal with a fragmented Congress that has removed three presidents in the last five years.

"It's complicated in such a polarized world and election. The feelings are hard to process, but I hope whoever wins, there can be some understanding and reconciliation," said Eric Beya, a young ​voter in Lima.

Polls in the South American country opened at 7 a.m. and officially closed at 5 p.m., but remain open if there are still voters waiting to cast their ballots. The vote tally will be updated throughout the night, but a full official count could take weeks. (Reuters)