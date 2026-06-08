President Lee Jae Myung on Monday vowed to step up efforts to address unfair practices that undermine people’s lives while "normalizing the abnormal."

“Any unfairness, privilege or rule-breaking that harms people’s lives, no matter how minor it may seem, will be firmly corrected,” Lee said during a press conference marking the first anniversary of his inauguration at Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee said the government would crack down on livelihood-related crimes that disrupt market order, including stock price manipulation and real estate crimes, while steadily carrying out structural reform aimed at dismantling privilege.

“We will move toward a normal society where the norms and rules agreed upon by all citizens are firmly upheld,” Lee said.

“How can we expect innovation and challenge in a country where people benefit from breaking rules and succeed through unfair practices and shortcuts?” he added.

Lee also said South Korea would open a new era of the “K-Initiative,” building on the country’s experience, capabilities, values and appeal, as well as the public’s energy to overcome national crises.

He said South Korea would seek to become the first country to fully apply artificial intelligence to industry and daily life, the first partner for countries seeking self-reliant defense, the most exemplary energy transition country among non-oil-producing nations and a country the world needs.