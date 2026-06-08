The Korean zombie thriller "Colony" ranked No. 1 at the weekend box office for the third straight week following its release, ahead of the comedy "Wild Sing," data showed Monday.

The blockbuster had logged 4,727,520 accumulated admissions as of Sunday, adding 603,868 admissions over the weekend, according to the data released by the Korean Film Council, which compiles admissions from Friday through Sunday for its weekend chart.

"Colony" is the latest zombie thriller from director Yeon Sang-ho, known for "Train to Busan" (2016). It follows biotechnology professor Se-jeong (Jun Ji-hyun) and a group of survivors who fight to escape a building locked down by a virus outbreak.

The blockbuster also stars Koo Kyo-hwan as a lone wolf researcher who controls zombies and Ji Chang-wook and Kim Shin-rok as survivors battling the zombies, alongside Jun.

"Wild Sing," another Korean film starring Gang Dong-won, came in second place, attracting 321,190 admissions over the weekend and bringing its total admissions to 543,724.

The American sci-fi horror film "Backrooms" ranked No. 3 with 199,817 admissions over the weekend, according to the data. (Yonhap)