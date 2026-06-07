It was nearly 30 degrees Celsius in Seoul on the first day of Jensen Huang’s Seoul visit, but he sported his signature black leather jacket despite the sweltering weather.

The fashion item quickly drew attention and dominated conversations online. On major South Korean online shopping platforms, products modeled after Huang’s look began appearing under keywords such as “Jensen Huang jacket.”

Online posts cataloging the brands and prices of leather jackets Huang has worn over the years also gained traction among Korean internet users. According to Google Trends, on Friday — the day Huang arrived in South Korea — search interest in “leather jacket” increased by 130 percent compared with usual levels, ranking 12th among rapidly rising search terms related to the Nvidia CEO.

In a teaser for his upcoming appearance on the South Korean television program You Quiz on the Block, released on YouTube by tvN on Saturday, Huang once again appeared in his trademark outfit. In the fashion industry, some analysts say his decision to stick with a leather jacket even in South Korea’s early-summer heat reflects a strategy aimed at building his personal brand, while also reinforcing an image of youthfulness and innovation.

Huang is known to have worn black leather jackets at public appearances for roughly two decades, turning the garment into a defining part of his personal brand.

The brand of his leather jacket has never been publicly disclosed, although some fashion commentators have speculated that he may favor Tom Ford.

A new look

Was it the weather, or an intention to surprise the crowd expecting his usual leather jacket? Huang gave an unexpected twist to his fashion by ditching leather and wearing a navy cotton gabardine jacket during his first public appearance in South Korea.

Fashion commentators who analyzed his outfit identified his top as Dior’s “Dior Moulure Embroidered Zip Shirt,” featuring embroidery inspired by French Rococo design and priced at about 4.7 million won ($3,000). He paired it with Hermes “Kiddy” slip-on sneakers (1.43 million won) and completed the look with Oakley eyeglasses (386,000 won), the same pair he wore during his visit to South Korea last year.

His fashion sense is also sometimes linked to his daughter, Madison Huang, who is reported to have experience at luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Huang, however, quickly returned to his signature style. Just hours later, he was seen in a leather jacket again as he headed to a restaurant near Hongdae in Seoul on Friday for a dinner gathering with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin. The executives met over samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, and soju.