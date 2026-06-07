Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang was scheduled to meet with the heads of South Korea's two major gaming companies Sunday, according to industry sources.

On the third day of his four-day trip to South Korea, Huang is expected to visit internet cafes in southern Seoul and hold separate meetings with Krafton Executive Director Chang Byung-gyu and NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin, the sources said, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

During the meeting with Krafton, the company's chief artificial intelligence officer, Lee Kang-wook, and the head of the company's smash-hit title PUBG: Battlegrounds are also expected to attend.

The two sides are expected to discuss potential cooperation involving Nvidia's RTX Spark platform for premium Windows laptops, as well as physical AI technologies.

Earlier this year, Krafton established a robotics subsidiary, Ludo Robotics, as part of its efforts to expand into AI-powered robotics.

After the meeting with Krafton, Huang is expected to cross the street to another internet cafe, where he will meet with NCSoft's Kim.

Huang and Kim are expected to discuss cooperation in gaming and AI, and are reportedly set to make a brief appearance before gaming fans gathered at the venue.

Since arriving in South Korea on Friday afternoon, Huang has actively engaged with the country's gaming community, highlighting Nvidia's growing interest in the gaming and AI sectors.

On the first day of the visit, he met with members of the T1 e-sports team, including star player Faker. (Yonhap)