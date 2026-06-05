Mirae Asset Securities' first round of subscription for SpaceX shares sold out minutes after opening Friday, reflecting strong domestic demand for the highly anticipated listing.

Mirae Asset is offering $500 million worth of SpaceX shares to registered professional investors, including individuals and corporations. Individual professional investors are those considered capable of assuming investment risks, taking into account their knowledge and experience in financial instruments and the scale of assets they own.

Of the total, $300 million was made available in the first round. The remaining $200 million is scheduled to be offered on Monday.

The first-round subscriptions opened at 8:30 a.m. Friday, and the allocation was reportedly fully subscribed within minutes. Subscription amounts ranged from a minimum of $100,000 to a maximum of $3 million.

Investor allocations are expected to be finalized around June 12, when SpaceX is scheduled to list on Nasdaq. Unallocated funds will also be returned then.

SpaceX is expected to raise a record $75 billion through its initial public offering. If the listing proceeds as planned, the company's valuation is expected to reach $1.75 trillion.

Mirae Asset was named among the joint bookrunners for the IPO alongside global investment banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, making it the only Korean brokerage firm included in the syndicate.

While Mirae Asset had reportedly considered offering SpaceX shares to domestic retail investors, it dropped the plan as the deal structure fell outside the scope of the country's current regulations.