South Korean prosecutors said Friday they have indicted all 27 individuals accused this year of committing paid revenge crimes.

So-called "proxy revenge" is a novel form of crime that has spread among Koreans recently, where individuals pay others to vandalize or harass people with whom they have personal disputes.

"We realize the severity of the 'proxy revenge' cases that occurred recently, and have indicted all of those held responsible while seizing the profits that they have earned (through these crimes)," officials of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said.

Of the 27 indicted, 19 were arrested during the investigation. So far, six have been sentenced by the criminal court: five received prison terms, and one was fined.

The SPO said it has ordered prosecutors across the country to take strict measures against paid revenge crimes, including physical detention, and actively tracking down anyone involved. It requested a zero-tolerance policy on first-time offenders and accomplices, while encouraging harsh punishments.

Officials said this is to prevent the spread of the perception that anyone can commission a crime at the right price.