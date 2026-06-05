Mark is set to take the stage at this year’s World Environment Day opening ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan, marking his first official public appearance since launching his creative company, Upper Room, and since departing from NCT in April.

The event will take place Thursday at 11 a.m., and is expected to bring together global leaders, environmental advocates and artists to commemorate World Environment Day, which is organized annually by the United Nations Environment Program.

This year’s official ceremony will be held in Azerbaijan’s capital and attended by prominent local and international guests, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

Mark is scheduled to close the opening ceremony with a performance of his unreleased self-written song “Ready or Not.” The stage is expected to serve as an opportunity to share his music with a global audience in a setting focused on sustainability and international cooperation.

The announcement is also a symbolic first step in Mark’s new artistic chapter, as it comes just a day after Mark announced the launch of Upper Room, a creative company established with longtime collaborators.

According to the announcement made Thursday, the company will serve as a platform for future music, visual and performance projects while supporting the expansion of his creative vision. Mark is also expected to take on a more active role as both a creator and co-CEO through the venture.

The World Environment Day opening ceremony will be livestreamed globally through UN Web TV and the official YouTube channel of the United Nations Environment Program.