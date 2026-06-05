Li Tianyuan, head of design at Xiaomi EV, will deliver a keynote speech at the Future AI Mobility Summit 2026 in Seoul on June 30, the event's organizing committee and The Korea Herald said Friday.

The summit, under the theme of "From Motion to Emotion," is set to be held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, bringing together industry leaders to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and mobility technologies.

Li is a renowned mobility designer who connected the heritage of traditional automotive manufacturing with futuristic IT ecosystems.

He was the first Chinese designer to join BMW in 2012, where he worked as a senior exterior designer for the BMW i and BMW M brands at the Munich R&D Center.

Li then joined Xiaomi at the start of its automotive operations, where he built a global design team from scratch. He directed the design process of the first electric sedan SUV and the next-generation SUV YU7.

At FAMS 2026, LI is set to speak on Xiaomi’s future mobility vision that positions automotives as a lifestyle space that blends human, car and home. He will also speak on trends in the autonomous driving industry based on advanced AI ecosystems.

FAMS 2026 is Asia’s top business forum that offers a comprehensive look at the present and future of the global mobility industry. The event's organizing committee comprises The Korea Herald, the Korea Future Mobility Service Association and the Korea University Invention Association.

“This year’s main forum will gather mobility leaders such as global C-level executives, government departments and global venture capitals,” an official from the FAMS 2026 organizing committee said.

“With Xiaomi’s game-changing design head, this will be a great opportunity to explore survival strategies and suggest a blueprint for the future mobility industry, the official added.