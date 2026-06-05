South Korean and US Marine Corps chiefs discussed ways to strengthen their combined operational capabilities and expand military cooperation, Seoul's Defense Ministry said Friday.

Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Ju Il-seok visited Washington and met with US Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith on Tuesday at Smith's invitation, according to the ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ways to deepen military cooperation, including expanding combined exercises and promoting personnel exchanges.

Ju briefed Smith on the South Korean Marine Corps' efforts to develop its amphibious operational concept, acquire manned and unmanned systems, and pursue its planned reorganization into a quasi-independent military branch.

The two chiefs also agreed to help maintain a strong combined defense posture between the two Marine Corps even after the transition of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul, the ministry said.

Wartime operational control has remained under Washington since the 1950-53 Korean War, while peacetime control was returned to South Korea in 1994.

The two allies are currently working to transfer wartime operational control to Seoul, with South Korea’s Lee Jae Myung administration aiming to complete the process before the end of its term in 2030.

"I hope the efforts of the two Marine Corps will continue to contribute to security on the Korean Peninsula by promoting various personnel exchanges and combined exercises, including the Korean Marine Exchange Program, Ssangyong Exercise and combined arms training," Smith was quoted as saying.

During his visit, Ju also met with several senior US Marine Corps officials, including Lt. Gen. Jay Bargeron, deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations; Lt. Gen. William Bowers, deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, commanding general of Training and Education Command; Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, superintendent of the US Naval Academy; and Lt. Gen. Robert F. Hedelund, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps for aviation.

Through the meetings, Ju and the US officials discussed specific ways to advance bilateral cooperation, the ministry said.

Ju also visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Chosin Few Battle Monument to pay tribute and lay flowers in honor of US veterans of the Korean War.

"The Marine Corps of the two countries, bound by strong camaraderie and trust, serve as a foundation of the South Korea-US alliance," Ju said.

"We hope to continue cooperation in various fields for the mutual development and expanded roles of the South Korean and US Marine Corps."