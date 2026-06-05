Korean Air said Friday it would sponsor the Center for Excellence in Education, a US nonprofit that provides advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematics education for high-achieving students, under a four-year partnership.

The partnership was formalized Wednesday at a signing ceremony in Washington attended by Walter Cho, chairman and CEO of Korean Air and Hanjin Group.

Under the agreement, Korean Air will fund scholarships for students selected to the Center's Research Science Institute program beginning this month.

The airline also plans to host lectures on aviation technology and research and development at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for a separate group of students.

"As a global carrier, we aim to foster future talent in STEM fields, including aviation," a Korean Air official said. "Through this partnership, we hope to give students greater exposure to the industry while supporting programs that develop the next generation of innovators."

The Center for Excellence in Education provides STEM programs for academically outstanding high school students and offers opportunities to connect with business and academic leaders.