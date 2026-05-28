Korean Air said Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Ronald McDonald House Charities Korea and Inha University Hospital to establish and operate a Ronald McDonald House adjacent to the hospital, located in Incheon.

The agreement was signed during Inha University Hospital’s 30th anniversary ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Incheon. Under the agreement, Korean Air will provide the site for the facility, while RMHC Korea will oversee construction and operations. Inha University Hospital will handle medical coordination and facility management.

RMHC is a global nonprofit organization that operates children’s welfare programs across 61 countries. It provides free accommodations for children undergoing long-term hospitalization or outpatient treatment, as well as their families.

The facility is expected to serve not only as lodging, but also as a healing space where pediatric patients receiving treatment at Inha University Hospital can stay to help support emotional stability and recovery.

Inha University Hospital said it has continued investing in infrastructure and medical personnel to strengthen essential healthcare services, particularly for severe diseases and pediatric care. The hospital operates an integrated treatment system covering outpatient care, emergency services, hospitalization and intensive care.

The hospital added that it is the only medical institution in the northwestern Seoul metropolitan area with a specialized treatment system for severe pediatric diseases.

“Korean Air will once again reflect on the hospital’s founding philosophy and provide the site for the Ronald McDonald House as part of efforts to contribute to the local community,” said Walter Cho, chairperson of Hanjin Group and CEO of Korean Air.

“We hope the new Ronald McDonald House will help Inha University Hospital grow into one of Korea’s leading hospitals equipped with both a top-tier integrated treatment system and family support facilities for patients.”