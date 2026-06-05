Police recently commended a taxi driver in Ulsan for assistance in stopping a scam that would have inflicted financial damage of around 140 million won ($90,500), officials said Thursday.

Officials at the Ulsan Dongbu Police Station said they have awarded the driver a certificate of appreciation and 1 million won in relation to their May 26 arrest.

The taxi driver on that day picked up a passenger who was talking with a woman on the phone and repeatedly checking the other party's location. The driver found this suspicious and immediately reported the case to the police after dropping off the passenger.

It was found that the passenger was part of a scam to pick up money from the victim. The victim had been lured in via a chat room where the perpetrators claimed to give investment advice, promising a payout worth eight times the investment.

The police caught the passenger at the very moment that the victim was handing over the cash, and arrested the passenger for fraud investigation on a warrant issued on May 28.