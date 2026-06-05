Gunwook of Zerobaseone said he regretted manipulating a recent lucky draw event through a fan communication platform on Friday.

Questions have arisen among fans over an autograph session, where he gave out Polaroid pictures to a select few. The singer appeared to have called out a different number than the one he pulled, which was caught on participants’ cameras, in favor of a certain fan.

“I should have exercised greater judgement,” he wrote, adding “I take it seriously that my actions have caused confusion and hurt feelings.” He reiterated that he has always cherished fans’ love and will sincerely reflect on the incident.

Gunwook is part of the newly reorganized Zerobaseone, which went from a nine-member project team to a five-member group and released its sixth EP “Ascend-” last month.