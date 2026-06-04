Hanwha Aerospace has temporarily shut down production at all of its major domestic facilities and launched safety inspections following a deadly explosion at its Daejeon plant that killed five workers earlier this week.

Hanwha Aerospace said that all nonessential domestic production line operations would be suspended from Thursday to Friday, except for essential processes, to conduct special safety inspections and employee safety training.

It marked the first time the defense affiliate under Hanwha Group has halted operations simultaneously across its major production sites since its current structure was established in 2023 through the integration of Hanwha Defense and Hanwha Corp’s defense division into Hanwha Aerospace.

Meanwhile, South Korean police and labor authorities launched a joint raid on the company’s facilities on Thursday morning. Search and seizure operations were conducted at Hanwha Aerospace’s Daejeon production facility, its nearby research and development campus and the company’s headquarters in Seoul.

Authorities said they plan to analyze the seized materials to determine the cause of the explosion and whether proper safety procedures were followed.

The explosion on Monday at the company’s Daejeon facility killed five workers and injured two others. The site develops propulsion systems for rockets, missiles and space launch vehicles.

Hanwha's shutdown affects nine business sites nationwide, including facilities in Daejeon, Boeun, North Chungcheong Province, and Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, that manufacture propellants and explosive charges, as well as three production plants in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, that produce K9 self-propelled howitzers, armored vehicles and aircraft engines. Research and development campuses in Daejeon, Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province and Asan, South Chungcheong Province, are also subject to the inspection.

Each site will conduct reviews of fire and explosion hazards, serious industrial accident risks, facility conditions, risk assessment results and past accidents. The company will also inspect machinery, working environment and structures, while reviewing whether corrective actions and prevention measures were taken within the past three years.

Special focus will be given to the Daejeon, Boeun and Yeosu sites, which handle explosive-related materials. Inspectors will examine compliance with protective equipment requirements, grounding systems, temperature and humidity conditions and safety equipment. The company will also inspect storage and disposal procedures for explosive materials and conduct emergency response drills.

At these three sites, Hanwha Aerospace said it is reviewing expanding uncrewed automation systems in propellant production and handling processes.

Hanwha Group also said it would extend the safety review to its petrochemical affiliates, with Hanwha Corp., Hanwha Solutions, Hanwha TotalEnergies, Hanwha Impact and YNCC conducting comprehensive inspections of domestic and overseas facilities through June 10.