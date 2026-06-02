Police launched a joint inspection Tuesday of a Hanwha Aerospace factory as part of a probe into a deadly explosion at the facility the previous day.

The blast at the defense company's facility in Daejeon, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul, killed five people and injured two others.

The joint inspection involved officials from the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency, the fire service, the National Forensic Service, the labor ministry and the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency.

The police plan to investigate the exact cause of the explosion by locating where the ignition began and looking into whether flammable materials were present at the scene.

Hanwha officials have said workers were cleaning propellant powder residue from tools used in producing propulsion systems at the time of the explosion.

The building where the explosion took place has been partially damaged but it is not at risk of collapse, according to the police.

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, who joined the inspection, vowed to carry out a thorough probe into the accident in a social media post.

"Through a thorough probe, (we) will fulfill our duty as the living," Kim wrote on X. (Yonhap)