Hyundai Glovis will establish its first dedicated automotive logistics hub in Europe at the Port of Amsterdam, strengthening its vehicle supply chain network amid growing demand for automotive imports across the region.

The company said Thursday it had signed an agreement with the Port of Amsterdam to develop a specialized automotive logistics terminal on a 480,000-square-meter site.

The project marks the first time Hyundai Glovis has secured an exclusive port site.

The facility will feature berths capable of accommodating up to three pure car and truck carriers, a vehicle storage yard with capacity for more than 20,000 units, a pre-delivery inspection center and a rail connection to support inland transportation. The terminal is scheduled to begin operations in January 2027 and will be managed by Hyundai Glovis' European subsidiary.

Hyundai Glovis plans to use the site as a regional logistics hub, providing integrated services covering vehicle storage, quality inspections, shipping and inland delivery.

Imported vehicles will be stored and inspected before being distributed through the company's inland logistics network, while vehicles manufactured in Europe will be handled from storage through export shipment.

The investment comes as Europe's vehicle import market continues to expand. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association and Eurostat, automotive imports into Europe are expected to rise from 10 million units in 2025 to 12.4 million by 2030.

The company said Amsterdam's extensive rail and maritime connectivity would help improve logistics efficiency while reducing carbon emissions by increasing rail transport and minimizing vessel turnaround times.

"We plan to develop Amsterdam into a comprehensive European automotive logistics hub encompassing vehicle storage, inspections, shipping and inland transportation," said Lee Sang-jin, CEO of Hyundai Glovis Europe.