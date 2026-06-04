Lotte Biologics will use this year's BIO International Convention to showcase its near-complete Songdo production facility and advanced manufacturing capabilities as it seeks to attract global biopharmaceutical clients.

The company said Thursday it will participate in BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego later this month, marking its fifth consecutive appearance at one of the world's largest biotechnology industry events.

A highlight will be the first public showcase of Plant 1 at the Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon, which is scheduled for completion in August. Visitors will be able to view images and videos of the facility, including its production processes, layout and key manufacturing infrastructure.

Lotte Biologics will also highlight its contract development and manufacturing capabilities, particularly in antibody-drug conjugates, an emerging cancer treatment technology.

The company plans to hold presentations throughout the event covering its collaboration strategy with biotech firm Asimov, manufacturing efficiency improvements using computational fluid dynamics technology, and its digitalized smart manufacturing systems.

In addition, Lotte Biologics will promote its dual-site manufacturing network linking Songdo and its production facility in Syracuse, New York, which it says will support efficient technology transfers and strengthen supply chain stability for global customers.

"The exhibition will serve as an important opportunity to introduce our capabilities to potential global partners as completion of Songdo Bio Campus Plant 1 approaches," a company official said.