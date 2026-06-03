The ruling Democratic Party of Korea is likely to take at least 11 posts out of 16 for the chiefs of South Korean metropolitan cities and provinces, according to exit polls.

According to nationwide exit polls Wednesday, the liberal party looked set for victories in mayoral races in Daejeon, Gwangju, Incheon, Seoul, Sejong and Ulsan.

The Democratic Party is also expected to win in gubernatorial elections in Gyeonggi Province, Chungcheong Provinces, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Province.

The right-wing main opposition People Power Party clinched win in North Gyeongsang Province.

The result was unpredictable in Busan, Daegu, Gangwon Province and North Jeolla Province, as Democratic Party candidates' lead in Busan, Gangwon Province and North Jeolla Province there appeared smaller than the margin of error. People Power Party was projected to narrowly win in Daegu

The exit poll was conducted by the Korea Election Pool, a body comprising representatives of the Korean Broadcasters Association and TV networks of KBS, MBC and SBS.

In the previous local election in 2022, the People Power Party took 12 seats and the Democratic Party grabbed 5 seats. Four years back, elections for the Gwangju mayor and the South Jeolla Province governor were held separately.

The exit poll in 2022 suggested that the People Power Party was projected to win 13 posts, including three within the margin of error. However, the Democratic Party's Kim Dong-yeon defied the exit poll result as he won the gubernatorial seat in Gyeonggi Province.