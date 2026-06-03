People Power Party candidate Choo Kyung-ho was slightly ahead in the race in the conservative stronghold of Daegu, according to exit polls.

The former finance minister was up against Democratic Party of Korea candidate Kim Boo-kyum, a former four-time lawmaker and prime minister.

According to exit polls conducted after polls closed in nationwide local elections Wednesday, Kim won 49.1 percent of votes in Daegu, with Choo 0.8 percentage point ahead of him.

The exit poll was run by the Korea Election Pool, a body comprising representatives of the Korean Broadcasters Association and TV networks of KBS, MBC and SBS.